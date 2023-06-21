AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

General Sahir Shamshad hails China as Pakistan’s ‘Iron Brother’: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 06:41pm

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza hailed China as the “Iron Brother” and “All Weather Friend” and reaffirmed the commitment to forge deeper strategic ties, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

He made these remarks during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Liu Zhenli in Bejing, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The CJCSC is on an official visit to China from 18-22 June 2023 as head of the Pakistan-China Defence and Security Talks delegation.

During this pivotal rendezvous, the two dignitaries meticulously assessed the ongoing bilateral defense cooperation between the stalwart nations of China and Pakistan.

CJCSC reiterated that the Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani people. He also said that not only have the two countries’ military relations withstood the test of time, but also high-level cooperation in defense and training has progressed well.

He also held wide-ranging bilateral meetings with high-ranking civil and military dignitaries, including Qin Gang, Chinese State Councilor, Foreign Minister Mr. Chen Wenqing, and other essential military & government officials, as per ISPR.

ISPR CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad

Comments

1000 characters

General Sahir Shamshad hails China as Pakistan’s ‘Iron Brother’: ISPR

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

ECC approves recovery of Rs1.52 per unit surcharge from KE consumers

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

KSE-100 sheds 1.06% as IMF uncertainty persists

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

Read more stories