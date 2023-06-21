General Sahir Shamshad hails China as Pakistan’s ‘Iron Brother’: ISPR

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza hailed China as the “Iron Brother” and “All Weather Friend” and reaffirmed the commitment to forge deeper strategic ties, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

He made these remarks during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Liu Zhenli in Bejing, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The CJCSC is on an official visit to China from 18-22 June 2023 as head of the Pakistan-China Defence and Security Talks delegation.

During this pivotal rendezvous, the two dignitaries meticulously assessed the ongoing bilateral defense cooperation between the stalwart nations of China and Pakistan.

CJCSC reiterated that the Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani people. He also said that not only have the two countries’ military relations withstood the test of time, but also high-level cooperation in defense and training has progressed well.

He also held wide-ranging bilateral meetings with high-ranking civil and military dignitaries, including Qin Gang, Chinese State Councilor, Foreign Minister Mr. Chen Wenqing, and other essential military & government officials, as per ISPR.