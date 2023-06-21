AVN 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.84%)
Jun 21, 2023
Life & Style

‘And Just Like That’: Carrie Bradshaw is back for spinoff season two

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 01:25pm
<p>Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Karen Pittman pose with cast members at the red carpet premiere of ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. Photo: Reuters</p>

Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Karen Pittman pose with cast members at the red carpet premiere of 'And Just Like That' in New York City. Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Carrie Bradshaw is back navigating love in New York City once again in season two of ‘And Just Like That,’ where an old flame comes back into her life.

The popular sequel to the hit show ‘Sex and The City’ returns to screens this week, as Carrie, with the support of her pals - old and new - embraces single life after being widowed in season one.

What to watch this June: ‘Kukri’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, ‘And Just Like That…’ and more

“I feel excited about this season,” Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Bradshaw, said in an interview. “We spent a season in grief, which was appropriate for such a consequential loss.

“So it’s very nice to see and was certainly fun to play a sort of re-emergence, a resurfacing of Carrie, especially as she pursues being single in this particular city that has been familiar to her, but is not any longer the same city, nor is she the same.”

‘Sex and the City,’ which ran from 1998 to 2004, followed the friendship and romances of writer Carrie and her friends Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha. ‘And Just Like That’ only features the first three, all now in their 50s, as well as new characters: Che, Seema and Nya.

“It just felt like a very buoyant season,” Parker said.

“The tone felt familiar to the original show, as we were all sort of the characters on paths of discovery and that provides for whimsy, absurdity, amusement, joy, disappointment, surprise.”

Director, writer and producer Michael Patrick King said the goal of the second season of ‘And Just Like That’ was “to make the new characters someone you knew better.”

“One of our goals was to not just look at the cover of the book but open it and see who these people are,” he said.

In this season, Carrie meets up with former fiance Aidan, and there is a surprise appearance by original cast member Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha. In the first season of ‘And Just Like That,’ Carrie is only seen messaging with now London-based Samantha by phone.

“She appears in text in this season as well and … just the idea of adding the face to the text felt nice,” Parker said.

“It’s quick, but it’s very sweet.”

‘And Just Like That’: Carrie Bradshaw is back for spinoff season two

