Ukraine dam flood toll hits 41 in Russia-controlled area

MOSCOW: The toll from flooding sparked by a breach of a huge Ukrainian dam has risen to 41 in areas under Russian control, an official said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately the number of dead has risen to 41," said Andrei Alekseyenko, a senior official with Russian occupation authorities.

In areas under Ukrainian control, at least 16 people have died and 31 are missing, according to latest figures from Kyiv.

The June 6 breach of the Russia-controlled Kakhovka dam inundated huge swathes of the Kherson region, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse

Kyiv has accused Moscow of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.