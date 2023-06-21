AVN 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.58%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
EPCL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
HUBC 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.86%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
OGDC 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.03%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.48%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.51%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks steady, pound drops as UK inflation surprises

AFP Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 04:02pm

LONDON: European stock markets steadied and the pound dropped Wednesday as traders reacted to news of stubbornly-high UK inflation that risks pushing Britain into recession.

With annual inflation unchanged at 8.7 percent in May when markets expected a fall, the Bank of England (BoE) could react more aggressive than thought Thursday by hiking its key interest rate by a half point according to analysts.

“The impact of further monetary tightening on the British economy is likely to hinder economic activity and ultimately cause a contraction,” noted Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Global markets mostly drop as China rate cut underwhelms

Ahead of the BoE decision, investors were braced for testimony to Congress due Wednesday from US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell.

His comments will be closely scrutinised for clues about the direction of the Fed’s campaign to fight elevated inflation with interest-rate hikes.

The US central bank last week held rates steady after 10 straight increases, but signalled more hikes could come to bring prices under control.

The anxiety over Powell’s testimony built on top of disappointment across market floors this week with Beijing’s moves to try and revive the Chinese economy.

The People’s Bank of China reduced its benchmark five-year rate by 10 basis points on Tuesday, less than the 15 points expected.

Uncertainty over the Chinese economy, which continues to show signs of weakness as the post-Covid rebound fades, also weighed on the yuan, which on Wednesday briefly fell past 7.2 per dollar for the first time since November.

“Developments in China… continue to point to a slower-than-predicted post-pandemic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy,” added Evangelista.

“With China’s economy struggling to regain momentum, the headwinds for the global economy get stronger.”

The Shanghai stock market closed down 1.3 percent and Hong Kong lost two percent.

Key figures around 1045 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,572.84 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 16,131.14

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,295.03

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,348.53

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 33,575.14 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.0 percent at 19,218.35 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.3 percent at 3,197.90 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 34,053.87 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0925 from $1.0918 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2710 from $1.2766

Dollar/yen: UP at 141.81 from 141.40 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 85.98 pence from 85.50 pence

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $76.07 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $71.38 per barrel

Bank of England Europe's stock markets London's FTSE 100 UK inflation

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks steady, pound drops as UK inflation surprises

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

KE reluctant to constitute BoD due to legal hitch

Read more stories