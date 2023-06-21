AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
Bilawal says PPP will remain firmly committed to BB’s philosophy

Press Release Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his commitment, saying that his party including him will remain firmly committed to the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, the strengthening of democratic institutions in the country and the promotion of equality in society.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP paid tribute to the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on her 70th birth anniversary and said that Dukhtar-e-Mashriq (Daugher of the East) was a ray of light throughout her life for the nation trapped in darkness, and even today her thoughts and philosophy are a beacon of light for the country in difficult situations.

He said that due to the previous regime, inflation and unemployment have become uncontrollable in the country, but to control them and eradicate poverty, the people-friendly philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto must be followed, adding that in the past too, Pakistan had to face difficult situations many times, but the people always believed that no matter how tough the situation, “Benazir Aaegi, Rozgar Laaegi” (Benazir will come, bring employment).

“I assure the nation that if the people gave the mandate to our party in the upcoming general elections, the PPP government will also create ample employment opportunities in the country, just like it was done during governments of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was, truly, a history-making personality and a movement, adding that if the plant of democracy is growing in the country today, it is actually the fruit of the long and tireless struggle and sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He pointed out that after the martyrdom of the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto played a key role in restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

