Pakistan

Rs14bn corruption done in NADRA: PAC

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan presided over a session in which it was revealed that corruption of Rs14 billion was done in the NADRA smart card and in the purchase of census-related tablets.

Khan, while claiming “only the NADRA chairman had resigned over such massive corruption” added other officers were working despite the disclosure of such gloomy details.

The FIA officials also told the committee that the NADRA chief’s statement was recorded.

Earlier, the chairman committee claimed that the PAC secretariat received a letter accusing the NADRA chairman and others in various corruption cases.

