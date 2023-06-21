AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Air Link Comm.                           101,500         19.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 101,500         19.46
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Al-Shaheer Corp                           13,500          6.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  13,500          6.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             At-Tahur Ltd.                            918,830         22.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 918,830         22.00
MRA Securities               Attock Refinery                              500        165.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500        165.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Bank Al-Falah                            906,651         39.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 906,651         39.00
Optimus Capital              Bank AL-Habib                            100,000         40.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000         40.65
Habib Metro.Fin.             Bankislami Pak.                           35,000         17.28
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  35,000         17.28
Topline Securities           Century Paper                             61,000         27.61
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  61,000         27.61
Topline Securities           D.G.K.Cement                              23,800         50.31
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  23,800         50.31
Topline Securities           Engro Corp                                12,278        261.06
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  12,278        261.06
Bawany Securities            F. National Equities                      64,000         17.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  64,000         17.00
Optimus Capital              Fauji Cement                             354,375         11.66
Topline Securities                                                      8,000         11.66
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 362,375         11.66
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Ghandhara Ind.                            42,000         74.38
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  42,000         74.38
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Ghani Glo Hol                            272,500          9.80
Axis Global                                                           350,000         10.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 622,500         10.33
MRA Securities               Gul Ahmed                                 16,000         17.22
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  16,000         17.22
JS Global Cap.               Habib Bank                               545,000         68.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 545,000         68.00
JS Global Cap.               Int. Ind.Ltd.                          1,590,500         68.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,590,500         68.50
Topline Securities           Interloop Ltd.                            13,925         33.23
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  13,925         33.23
Y.H. Securities              Jah.Sidd. Co.                          1,450,000          9.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,450,000          9.75
JS Global Cap.               JahangirSidd (Pref)                   51,268,761          5.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              51,268,761          5.90
Topline Securities           K-Electric Ltd.                          140,000          1.59
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 140,000          1.59
Pearl Sec.                   Kot Addu Power                           248,680         25.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 248,680         25.20
Topline Securities           Lucky Cement                               3,640        512.69
MRA Securities                                                          1,685        512.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,325        512.47
Topline Securities           Maple Leaf                                15,000         27.31
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  15,000         27.31
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Meezan Bank                              198,305        115.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 198,305        115.00
Topline Securities           Merit Packaging                           57,000          8.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  57,000          8.70
Sherman Sec.                 Millat Tractors                                2        557.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       2        557.00
Bawany Securities            National Refinery                         13,000        380.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  13,000        380.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Netsol Tech.                              86,000         75.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  86,000         75.75
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Nishat ChunPow                         1,117,500         15.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,117,500         15.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Nishat Mills Ltd                          28,000         57.55
Topline Securities                                                      4,000         56.76
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  32,000         57.45
Topline Securities           Oil & Gas Dev.                            16,500         75.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  16,500         75.01
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             P.S.O.                                    56,000        105.95
Topline Securities                                                      8,350        106.43
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  64,350        106.01
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Packages Ltd.                            198,800        425.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 198,800        425.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Elektron                             223,000          9.24
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 223,000          9.24
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Petroleum                            203,000         56.62
Topline Securities                                                      6,500         57.50
MRA Securities                                                         11,500         57.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 221,000         56.67
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Refinery                             304,000         13.82
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 304,000         13.82
Y.H. Securities              Pak Stock Exchange                     2,900,000          7.22
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,900,000          7.22
Rafi Securities              Roshan Packages                            2,000          9.09
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000          9.09
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Sui Northern Gas                          48,000         43.17
Topline Securities                                                     15,000         43.15
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                                                       45,000          8.92
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 108,000         28.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Telecard Limited                         427,500          6.67
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 427,500          6.67
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             The Searle Co.                            31,000         38.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  31,000         38.97
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             TRG Pak Ltd                            1,441,500         92.36
Topline Securities                                                    240,000         92.81
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,681,500         92.42
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Unity Foods Ltd                          792,500         14.78
Topline Securities                                                     95,509         14.77
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 888,009         14.78
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                      5,000,000          1.13
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000,000          1.13
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        72,126,591
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

