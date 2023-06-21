KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Air Link Comm. 101,500 19.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 101,500 19.46
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Al-Shaheer Corp 13,500 6.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 6.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 918,830 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 918,830 22.00
MRA Securities Attock Refinery 500 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 165.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Bank Al-Falah 906,651 39.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 906,651 39.00
Optimus Capital Bank AL-Habib 100,000 40.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 40.65
Habib Metro.Fin. Bankislami Pak. 35,000 17.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 17.28
Topline Securities Century Paper 61,000 27.61
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 61,000 27.61
Topline Securities D.G.K.Cement 23,800 50.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,800 50.31
Topline Securities Engro Corp 12,278 261.06
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,278 261.06
Bawany Securities F. National Equities 64,000 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 64,000 17.00
Optimus Capital Fauji Cement 354,375 11.66
Topline Securities 8,000 11.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 362,375 11.66
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghandhara Ind. 42,000 74.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 42,000 74.38
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghani Glo Hol 272,500 9.80
Axis Global 350,000 10.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 622,500 10.33
MRA Securities Gul Ahmed 16,000 17.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 17.22
JS Global Cap. Habib Bank 545,000 68.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 545,000 68.00
JS Global Cap. Int. Ind.Ltd. 1,590,500 68.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,590,500 68.50
Topline Securities Interloop Ltd. 13,925 33.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,925 33.23
Y.H. Securities Jah.Sidd. Co. 1,450,000 9.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,450,000 9.75
JS Global Cap. JahangirSidd (Pref) 51,268,761 5.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,268,761 5.90
Topline Securities K-Electric Ltd. 140,000 1.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 1.59
Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power 248,680 25.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 248,680 25.20
Topline Securities Lucky Cement 3,640 512.69
MRA Securities 1,685 512.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,325 512.47
Topline Securities Maple Leaf 15,000 27.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 27.31
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Meezan Bank 198,305 115.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 198,305 115.00
Topline Securities Merit Packaging 57,000 8.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,000 8.70
Sherman Sec. Millat Tractors 2 557.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 557.00
Bawany Securities National Refinery 13,000 380.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 380.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Netsol Tech. 86,000 75.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 86,000 75.75
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat ChunPow 1,117,500 15.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,117,500 15.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 28,000 57.55
Topline Securities 4,000 56.76
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,000 57.45
Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 16,500 75.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 75.01
Fawad Yusuf Sec. P.S.O. 56,000 105.95
Topline Securities 8,350 106.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 64,350 106.01
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Packages Ltd. 198,800 425.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 198,800 425.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Elektron 223,000 9.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 223,000 9.24
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Petroleum 203,000 56.62
Topline Securities 6,500 57.50
MRA Securities 11,500 57.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 221,000 56.67
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Refinery 304,000 13.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 304,000 13.82
Y.H. Securities Pak Stock Exchange 2,900,000 7.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900,000 7.22
Rafi Securities Roshan Packages 2,000 9.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 9.09
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sui Northern Gas 48,000 43.17
Topline Securities 15,000 43.15
Fawad Yusuf Sec. 45,000 8.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 108,000 28.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Telecard Limited 427,500 6.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 427,500 6.67
Fawad Yusuf Sec. The Searle Co. 31,000 38.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 38.97
Fawad Yusuf Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 1,441,500 92.36
Topline Securities 240,000 92.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,681,500 92.42
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 792,500 14.78
Topline Securities 95,509 14.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 888,009 14.78
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.13
Total Turnover 72,126,591
