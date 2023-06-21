KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Fawad Yusuf Sec. Air Link Comm. 101,500 19.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 101,500 19.46 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Al-Shaheer Corp 13,500 6.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 6.90 Fawad Yusuf Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 918,830 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 918,830 22.00 MRA Securities Attock Refinery 500 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 165.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Bank Al-Falah 906,651 39.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 906,651 39.00 Optimus Capital Bank AL-Habib 100,000 40.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 40.65 Habib Metro.Fin. Bankislami Pak. 35,000 17.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 17.28 Topline Securities Century Paper 61,000 27.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 61,000 27.61 Topline Securities D.G.K.Cement 23,800 50.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,800 50.31 Topline Securities Engro Corp 12,278 261.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,278 261.06 Bawany Securities F. National Equities 64,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 64,000 17.00 Optimus Capital Fauji Cement 354,375 11.66 Topline Securities 8,000 11.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 362,375 11.66 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghandhara Ind. 42,000 74.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 42,000 74.38 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghani Glo Hol 272,500 9.80 Axis Global 350,000 10.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 622,500 10.33 MRA Securities Gul Ahmed 16,000 17.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 17.22 JS Global Cap. Habib Bank 545,000 68.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 545,000 68.00 JS Global Cap. Int. Ind.Ltd. 1,590,500 68.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,590,500 68.50 Topline Securities Interloop Ltd. 13,925 33.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,925 33.23 Y.H. Securities Jah.Sidd. Co. 1,450,000 9.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,450,000 9.75 JS Global Cap. JahangirSidd (Pref) 51,268,761 5.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,268,761 5.90 Topline Securities K-Electric Ltd. 140,000 1.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 1.59 Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power 248,680 25.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 248,680 25.20 Topline Securities Lucky Cement 3,640 512.69 MRA Securities 1,685 512.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,325 512.47 Topline Securities Maple Leaf 15,000 27.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 27.31 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Meezan Bank 198,305 115.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 198,305 115.00 Topline Securities Merit Packaging 57,000 8.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,000 8.70 Sherman Sec. Millat Tractors 2 557.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 557.00 Bawany Securities National Refinery 13,000 380.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 380.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Netsol Tech. 86,000 75.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 86,000 75.75 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat ChunPow 1,117,500 15.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,117,500 15.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 28,000 57.55 Topline Securities 4,000 56.76 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,000 57.45 Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 16,500 75.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,500 75.01 Fawad Yusuf Sec. P.S.O. 56,000 105.95 Topline Securities 8,350 106.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 64,350 106.01 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Packages Ltd. 198,800 425.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 198,800 425.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Elektron 223,000 9.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 223,000 9.24 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Petroleum 203,000 56.62 Topline Securities 6,500 57.50 MRA Securities 11,500 57.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 221,000 56.67 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Refinery 304,000 13.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 304,000 13.82 Y.H. Securities Pak Stock Exchange 2,900,000 7.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900,000 7.22 Rafi Securities Roshan Packages 2,000 9.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 9.09 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sui Northern Gas 48,000 43.17 Topline Securities 15,000 43.15 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 45,000 8.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 108,000 28.90 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Telecard Limited 427,500 6.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 427,500 6.67 Fawad Yusuf Sec. The Searle Co. 31,000 38.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 38.97 Fawad Yusuf Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 1,441,500 92.36 Topline Securities 240,000 92.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,681,500 92.42 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 792,500 14.78 Topline Securities 95,509 14.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 888,009 14.78 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.13 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 72,126,591 ===========================================================================================

