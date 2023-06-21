WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 20, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 13-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104695 0.104747 0.104704 0.1049 Euro 0.817841 0.810638 0.810387 0.809491 Japanese yen 0.005324 0.005341 0.005354 0.005371 U.K. pound 0.954098 0.949291 0.947851 0.942694 U.S. dollar 0.745797 0.749273 0.749734 0.750015 Algerian dinar 0.005507 0.005513 0.005511 0.005514 Australian dollar 0.513705 0.511079 0.507345 0.507085 Botswana pula 0.056382 0.056196 0.055855 0.056026 Brazilian real 0.154473 0.155399 0.154725 0.154556 Brunei dollar 0.557564 0.557412 0.558669 0.559087 Canadian dollar 0.565404 0.563837 0.563497 Chilean peso 0.000936 0.000936 0.000932 0.00093 Czech koruna 0.034332 0.034167 0.034073 0.034 Danish krone 0.10977 0.108776 0.108734 0.108622 Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009115 0.009108 0.009103 Israeli New Shekel 0.209906 0.209061 0.207395 0.210797 Korean won 0.000583 0.000587 0.000587 0.000581 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43944 2.44094 2.44185 Malaysian ringgit 0.161498 0.161638 0.162298 0.162323 Mauritian rupee 0.016365 0.016358 0.016359 0.016353 Mexican peso 0.043667 0.043623 0.043781 0.043559 New Zealand dollar 0.465377 0.461814 0.462136 0.458934 Norwegian krone 0.071011 0.070475 0.070616 0.069643 Omani rial 1.94869 1.94989 1.95062 Peruvian sol 0.205393 0.205991 Philippine peso 0.013308 0.013387 0.013377 0.013394 Polish zloty 0.183175 0.181849 0.181126 0.180993 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008916 0.008924 0.008891 0.008967 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199806 0.199929 0.200004 Singapore dollar 0.557564 0.557412 0.558669 0.559087 South African rand 0.040876 0.040497 0.040203 Swedish krona 0.070332 0.06975 0.070164 0.069766 Swiss franc 0.836048 0.832017 0.8305 0.827648 Thai baht 0.021521 0.021515 0.021648 0.021709 Trinidadian dollar 0.1113 0.111129 0.111275 U.A.E. dirham 0.204023 0.204148 0.204225 Uruguayan peso 0.019628 0.019611 0.019518 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

