WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 20, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 16-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 13-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104695 0.104747 0.104704 0.1049
Euro 0.817841 0.810638 0.810387 0.809491
Japanese yen 0.005324 0.005341 0.005354 0.005371
U.K. pound 0.954098 0.949291 0.947851 0.942694
U.S. dollar 0.745797 0.749273 0.749734 0.750015
Algerian dinar 0.005507 0.005513 0.005511 0.005514
Australian dollar 0.513705 0.511079 0.507345 0.507085
Botswana pula 0.056382 0.056196 0.055855 0.056026
Brazilian real 0.154473 0.155399 0.154725 0.154556
Brunei dollar 0.557564 0.557412 0.558669 0.559087
Canadian dollar 0.565404 0.563837 0.563497
Chilean peso 0.000936 0.000936 0.000932 0.00093
Czech koruna 0.034332 0.034167 0.034073 0.034
Danish krone 0.10977 0.108776 0.108734 0.108622
Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009115 0.009108 0.009103
Israeli New Shekel 0.209906 0.209061 0.207395 0.210797
Korean won 0.000583 0.000587 0.000587 0.000581
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43944 2.44094 2.44185
Malaysian ringgit 0.161498 0.161638 0.162298 0.162323
Mauritian rupee 0.016365 0.016358 0.016359 0.016353
Mexican peso 0.043667 0.043623 0.043781 0.043559
New Zealand dollar 0.465377 0.461814 0.462136 0.458934
Norwegian krone 0.071011 0.070475 0.070616 0.069643
Omani rial 1.94869 1.94989 1.95062
Peruvian sol 0.205393 0.205991
Philippine peso 0.013308 0.013387 0.013377 0.013394
Polish zloty 0.183175 0.181849 0.181126 0.180993
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.008916 0.008924 0.008891 0.008967
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199806 0.199929 0.200004
Singapore dollar 0.557564 0.557412 0.558669 0.559087
South African rand 0.040876 0.040497 0.040203
Swedish krona 0.070332 0.06975 0.070164 0.069766
Swiss franc 0.836048 0.832017 0.8305 0.827648
Thai baht 0.021521 0.021515 0.021648 0.021709
Trinidadian dollar 0.1113 0.111129 0.111275
U.A.E. dirham 0.204023 0.204148 0.204225
Uruguayan peso 0.019628 0.019611 0.019518
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
