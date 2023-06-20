AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch towards record highs ahead of Powell’s testimony

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 05:01pm

BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes reversed losses in the final hour of the trading session on Tuesday, powered by broad-based gains across sectors ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.

The blue-chip Nifty index closed 0.33% higher at 18,816.70, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.25% at 63,327.70. Both the benchmarks are less than 0.5% away from all-time highs.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high weightage financials and information technology adding 0.40% and 0.78%, respectively.

Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers with the midcaps rising 0.49% to close at a record high. The smallcaps gained 0.52% to a new 52-week high.

“Multiple factors such as mounting Chinese growth fears, anxiety ahead of Powell’s testimony and delayed monsoon have sparked caution,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities.

India’s Nifty 50, Sensex drop on profit-taking near record highs

The benchmark Nifty 50 came within 10 points of all-time highs on Monday, only to witness selling pressure near record levels.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting after a pause in June.

Among individual stocks, HDFC Asset Management Company advanced over 11% after UK’s abrdn plc sold its entire 10.2% stake in the company.

On the other hand, IIFL Securities lost nearly 17% after India’s market regulator banned its stockbroking unit from onboarding any new client for two years, citing alleged misuse of client funds.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares inch towards record highs ahead of Powell’s testimony

Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into effect for Pakistan

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Japan’s Suzuki to make ‘flying cars’ with SkyDrive

Read more stories