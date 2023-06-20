AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station to resume generation by end-July

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station is likely to resume electricity generation by the end of next month as hectic efforts are under way to complete the remedial works being carried out in tail race tunnel of the project.

This was crux of the briefing given to Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) by the management during his visit to the project on Monday. The Chairman had a detailed visit of the 3.5km long tail race tunnel, the affected stretch in particular.

The consultants, dilating upon the progress of rehabilitation works, briefed the Chairman that concrete lining is in progress in the area that had collapsed and caused blockade of the tail race tunnel.

Rest of the affected area is also being strengthened through lattice girders and rock bolting followed by shot crete inside the tunnel.

The contractor has been carrying out rehabilitation works round-the-clock in accordance with the guidelines of the international consultants.

The Chairman urged the project team to complete the remedial works as per the timeline and re-start Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station by end of the next month without any compromise on structural integrity of the project. Later, the Chairman Wapda presided over Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Company held at the project site. The BoD Members also visited the power house and the tunnel.

It is pertinent to mention that the 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to blockade of its tail race tunnel last year, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the national grid.

