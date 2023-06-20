Shujaat meets Parvez Elahi in jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met former chief minister of Punjab and president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in jail on Monday.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain accompanied the elderly politician during the visit. Shujaat inquired about the well being of Parvez Elahi in jail and discussed important issues, sources said. “Elahi apprised his cousin about the treatment he faced in the jail.”

The sources claimed that Chaudhry Shujaat invited Elahi to rejoin the PML-Q; however, the latter refused to quit the PTI.

After the meeting, Elahi’s son Moonis tweeted and complained that lawyers and his mother were not being allowed to meet his father in prison. He tweeted that the prisons inspector general himself took Chaudhry Shujaat and his son to meet Parvez Elahi.

It may be added that Elahi was arrested days after a district and sessions’ court in Lahore had issued his non-bailable arrest warrant. On the other hand, pursuant to directions of home department, the jail authorities have given B class to Parvez Elahi. Ch. Parvez Elahi’s wife had complained of ill treatment meted out to her husband in the jail.

