AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shujaat meets Parvez Elahi in jail

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met former chief minister of Punjab and president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in jail on Monday.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain accompanied the elderly politician during the visit. Shujaat inquired about the well being of Parvez Elahi in jail and discussed important issues, sources said. “Elahi apprised his cousin about the treatment he faced in the jail.”

The sources claimed that Chaudhry Shujaat invited Elahi to rejoin the PML-Q; however, the latter refused to quit the PTI.

After the meeting, Elahi’s son Moonis tweeted and complained that lawyers and his mother were not being allowed to meet his father in prison. He tweeted that the prisons inspector general himself took Chaudhry Shujaat and his son to meet Parvez Elahi.

It may be added that Elahi was arrested days after a district and sessions’ court in Lahore had issued his non-bailable arrest warrant. On the other hand, pursuant to directions of home department, the jail authorities have given B class to Parvez Elahi. Ch. Parvez Elahi’s wife had complained of ill treatment meted out to her husband in the jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Chaudhry Parvez Elahi PMLQ Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat meets Parvez Elahi in jail

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories