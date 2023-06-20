AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO cash premium spikes to four-month high

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:16am

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premium for very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) soared to a four-month high on Monday as bids for July-loading cargoes continued to firm.

Trading house Gunvor was bidding at $17 a metric ton over Singapore quotes for 0.5% VLSFO loading between July 4-8, July 9-13, or July 14-18, during the Platts window.

Reflecting the firmer bids, the cash premium for the product was pegged at $17.25 a ton over Singapore quotes on Monday, while front-month refining margin closed higher at a premium of $13.88 a barrel at the Asia close (0830 GMT), holding at over four-month highs.

The market structure has also firmed, with front-month July/August backwardation time spread widening to $18.75 a ton at the Asia close.

Some fuel oil traders said that the recent market strength is unlikely to sustain as incoming supplies are not expected to tighten significantly in July.

VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO cash premium spikes to four-month high

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories