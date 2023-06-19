AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty 50, Sensex drop on profit-taking near record highs

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 05:11pm

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes declined on Monday due to profit-taking as they approached their all-time highs, although the broader indexes extended their rally to record levels.

The Nifty index closed 0.37% lower at 18,755.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.34% to 63,168.30. They rose as much as 0.30% earlier, with the Nifty coming within 10 points of its record high of 18,887.60.

“There is nervousness in domestic equities near record high levels due to concerns over high valuations and monsoons,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research Pvt.

“While positive triggers such as slide in inflation, the fall in crude oil prices and strong macroeconomic fundamentals are in place for a sustained rally, monsoon rains could decide the near-term trajectory of the benchmarks.”

However, the more domestically focused Nifty midcap 100 index rose as much as 0.72% to a fresh record high and the Nifty smallcap 100 hit an over one-year high. They logged gains of 0.04% and 0.27%, respectively, at the close.

IT stocks weigh on Indian blue-chip shares after Fed’s hawkish pause

Meanwhile, global equities were also mostly lower due to caution ahead of China’s rate decision on Tuesday and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday.

In India, 10 of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

Among individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro rose as much as 2.24% to a new record high after Macquarie said the company would be a key beneficiary of infrastructure spending in India and the Middle East. The stock closed marginally lower.

Among the top losers was Hero MotoCorp, with a 1.75% drop. The two-wheeler maker’s shares have fallen for four sessions in a row amid the corporate affairs ministry’s probe into the alleged diversion of funds.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty 50, Sensex drop on profit-taking near record highs

IMF’s criticism of Pakistan’s budget raises default odds: Bloomberg

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas against SC Act

World Bank set to approve $700mn for Sri Lanka next week

Pak Suzuki shuts automobile, motorcycle plant till July 8

Oil falls on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Read more stories