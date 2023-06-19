AVN 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
DGKC 51.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
EPCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KAPCO 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-14.56%)
TRG 94.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.35%)
UNITY 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 13,992 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,402 Increased By 100.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 14,548 Increased By 6.9 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retrace into $1,939-$1,947 range

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 09:36am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retrace into a range of $1,939 to $1,947 per ounce, as it failed to break a resistance at $1,970. The rise from the June 15 low of $1,924.99 is tentatively classified as a bounce against the fall from $1,983.29.

The failure to break $1,970 is expected to be followed by a deep correction or a resumption of the downtrend from $1,983.

A break above $1,970 may lead to a gain to $1,983-$1,999 range.

On the daily chart, what appeared to be a bounce on the hourly chart looks like a pullback towards a rising trendline.

The pullback may have ended around $1,964.

The downtrend is supposed to continue towards $1,898.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,938

A break above $1,964 could make the break below the trendline invalid.

Only a rise above $1,984 could suggest a continuation of the uptrend towards $2,072.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retrace into $1,939-$1,947 range

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

Read more stories