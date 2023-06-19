AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Riyadh Air says no aircraft announcements at air show

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

PARIS: The head of new Saudi airline Riyadh Air ruled out updating aircraft orders at this week’s Paris Airshow. The startup carrier announced a provisional order for up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in March and there had been speculation the order would be finalised at the July 19-25 event.

Chief Executive Tony Douglas told reporters the carrier would not make any aircraft order announcements at Le Bourget. He said it continued to conduct a contest between Airbus and Boeing for smaller narrowbody jets.

