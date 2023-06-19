AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EPI launches awareness drive: Minister underscores need for promoting hygiene practices

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

LAHORE: Underlining the need for promoting hygiene practices among the people, Punjab caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said that by following hygiene practices, a number of diseases can be prevented.

Speaking at the concluding session of awareness campaign about water and food borne ailments, the minister said that by merely adopting hand washing as a routine, people could protect themselves from diseases like Cholera, Diarrhea, Polio, Typhoid, Hepatitis A and many others.

The week long awareness drive had been launched as Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

With the courtesy of World Health Organization (WHO), more than two thousand Cholera and hygiene kits were distributed to as many families in the 17 high risk and underdeveloped union councils of the provincial capital.

Dr. Jamal Nasir stated that a total of 134 awareness session had been conducted in the week-long campaign. He said that the timing of the campaign was very importance and our focus had been on educating mothers. Educating a mother is like educating a whole generation, the minister observed.

He expressed gratitude for WHO for providing technical and financial support for the campaign. The WHO had provided 2000 Cholera Hygiene kits for families of the marginalized and underserved communities of the city. The kits included water storage tools, Aqua Tabs, soaps, ORS packs and other material.

Besides this, the WHO provided 200,000 awareness flyers, banners and display material as well refreshments for 134 community sessions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO hygiene standards Punjab Caretaker minister EPI Expanded Program on Immunization

Comments

1000 characters

EPI launches awareness drive: Minister underscores need for promoting hygiene practices

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Read more stories