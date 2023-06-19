AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BLF commander Nawaz Rind found dead

NNI Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

QUETTA: Nawaz Ali Rind, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) Commander, who belonged to Awaran, has been found dead in a neighbouring country in mysterious circumstances.

Rind, who had been associated with the BLF since 2014, was involved in several attacks on security forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that cracks have begun to appear in the ranks of militant groups following the arrest of a separatist commander Gulzar Imam Shambay.

Even BRAS, an alliance of Baloch separatist groups, has suffered a serious blow following the arrest of Shambay and other gains made by the security forces. So much so that they have now started pointing guns at their own commanders.

It is hoped that such incidents will result in decrease in incidents of terrorism in Balochistan. Founder of the banned Baloch National Army (BNA) Gulzar Imam alias Shambay had been arrested in a high-profile intelligence-based operation by the security forces in April last.

The ‘high-value target’ had been a “hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA) which came into being after the amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA)”. The BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki. Gulzar also remained as “deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018 and was instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head”.

“His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record; his linkages with Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) are being investigated,” ISPR in a statement issued then said, adding hostile intelligence agencies “tried to exploit Gulzar Imam to work against Pakistan and its national interests”.

