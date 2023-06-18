AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Jun 18, 2023
World

Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil

AFP Published 18 Jun, 2023 10:42am

RIO DE JANEIRO: At least 11 people were killed and 20 were missing after a cyclone tore through southern Brazil, local authorities said Saturday.

“According to the state branch of Protection and Civil Defense, 11 people died from the effects of the cyclone,” the government of Rio Grande do Sul state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, said in a statement.

“Eighteen people are still missing in Caraa and two in Tres Forquilhas,” it said.

A total of 2,330 people were left with damaged houses and 602 were evacuated from areas at risk due to the passage of the cyclone between Thursday and Friday.

Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite visited the worst-affected areas by helicopter on Saturday together with government and rescue officials.

In Caraa, one of the worst-hit towns, the governor visited a community center used to shelter hundreds of people whose homes were damaged by the storm.

“The situation in Caraa worries us deeply. It is essential that we can, in an integrated manner, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support,” the governor said in the statement.

Leite said state firefighters had rescued about 2,400 people in the past two days.

“Our main objective at this moment is to protect and save human lives. Rescue people who are isolated, locate the missing and support families,” Leite said.

Brazil has been hit by a series of deadly weather disasters in recent years, which experts say are being made worse by climate change.

At least 65 people died in February when torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.

