PSW introduces digital integration in Maritime Affairs ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs has successfully integrated the Marine Fisheries Department (MFD) and Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) into its network of digitally connected entities.

The MFD regulates export of fish and fishery products in Pakistan while MMD is responsible for regulating export of second-hand/used passenger and cargo ships, oil tankers, liquid cargo carriers, and fishing trawlers.

Further MMD also ensures stowage standards in the export of Dangerous Goods. The internal working of both the departments was manual and paper-based, which is prone to fraud and forgery besides time consuming.

Supply chain reliability, safety, and efficiency key to attracting foreign buyers to a country’s products and enhanced exports.

Exports of fish and fishery products play a vital role in the national economy of Pakistan and have the potential to earn millions in foreign exchange.

Digitisation of the cross-border trade related procedures is one significant step towards improving the supply chain efficiency and safety.

