Greece boat crash: FO releases list of rescued Pakistani people

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has released a list of rescued Pakistani people in the capsizing incident of a fishing boat in Greece, wherein more than 500 migrants have been presumed drowned.

These people include; Muhammad Adnan Bashir S/o Muhammad Bashir, District Kotli, Haseeb Ur Rehman S/o Habibur Rehman, District Kotli, Muhammad Hamza S/o Abdul Ghafoor, District Gujranwala, Azmat Khan S/o Muhammad Saleeho, District Gujrat, Muhammad Sunny S/o Farooq Ahmed District Sheikhupura, Zahid Akbar S/o Akbar Ali District Sheikhupura, Mehtab Ali S/o Muhammad Ashraf, District Mandi Bahauddin, Rana Husnain S/o Rana Naseer Ahmad District Sialkot, Usman Siddique S/o Muhammad Siddique, District Gujrat, Zeeshan Sarwar S/o Ghulam Sarwar, District Gujranwala, Irfan Ahmed S/o Shafi (Hospitalized) and Imran Arain S/o Maqbool (Hospitalized).

A team of the Embassy of Pakistan has visited them. The Embassy is in close contact with Greek authorities for recovery of the missing and confirmation/identification of the deceased.

Earlier in the day, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the Pakistan Mission in Greece remained in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.