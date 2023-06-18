Coastal areas of Gujarat state return to normalcy after cyclone

AHMEDABAD: Some 1,500 villages were still without electricity in India’s western state of Gujarat, officials said on Saturday, as coastal areas recovered from the impact of this week’s cyclone Biparjoy.

That was down from initial outages in more than 4,600 villages in Saurashtra and Kutch, where the cyclone made landfall on Thursday night.

In many villages, power had been cut off as a precautionary measure to avert any dangerous incidents during the storm, Gujarat Energy Secretary Mamta Verma told Reuters.

Heavy rains forecast for Saturday continued to lash northern districts of the state, causing flooding.