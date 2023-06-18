AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Albayrak Group delegation meets PM

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the nation will not forget those who stalled the country’s journey towards progress and development.

He was talking to a delegation of Albayrak Group led by its President Ahmet Albayrak called on him, here on Saturday. During the meeting, Albayrak Group expressed keen interest for investing in diverse sectors of Pakistan.

PM’s Adviser Ahad Cheema, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Hassan, Board members of Albayrak Group and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.

The premier said Albayrak Group rendered valuable services in solid waste management and public transport in Lahore. He said international investors provided modern travel facilities, solid waste management and employment opportunities in Lahore during PML-N government’s previous tenure.

However, he said state institutions were destroyed by previous government and the nation will never forgive those who stopped the journey of national development.

He added that during the previous government’s dark period, Lahore was intentionally targeted with revenge and the international companies were unjustly harassed.

With political inductions, the companies and institutes were destroyed, he said.

