AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Judges and economic policy

Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

It is true that very few judges can count economics and public finance as their areas of interest. The Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Umar Umar Ata Bandial deserves commendation for not only speaking the truth but the whole truth. Only recently, the chief judge conceded the fact that he and his colleagues are not economists.

They will, therefore, not interfere in the economic policy framed and formulated by the Executive. It is interesting to note that India’s Supreme Court has already said that the economic policy is not justiciable; it is beyond the jurisdiction of Supreme Court or High Courts.

Needless to say, the country has suffered enormously on account of unwarranted and implausible role of the apex court in the cases of Reko Diq, Pakistan Steel Mills and sugar pricing under the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Under no circumstances will the country afford the repeat of these or similar blunders in future. Hats off to the incumbent chief justice for making it clear to all and sundry that the judges are not economists; therefore, they will not interfere in the economic policy.

Haider Abbas Jafri (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Umar Ata Bandial Supreme Court (SC) economic policy RekoDiq

Comments

1000 characters

Judges and economic policy

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

Expert says country would not default

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories