AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Taskin shines in Bangladesh’s record 546-run Test win over Afghanistan

AFP Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 01:39pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 546 Saturday to secure the biggest Test victory margin by runs in nearly 90 years after Taskin Ahmed saw off the tourists with a career best 4-37.

The Dhaka match ended in the extended opening session of the fourth day after a Taskin bouncer hit Zahir Khan, forcing the final batsman to retire hurt.

The visitors barely made a dent in their mammoth case of 662, giving the hosts the biggest Test win by runs since Australia’s 562-run victory over England in 1934.

It was more than double Bangladesh’s previous record of 226 wins over Zimbabwe at Chittagong in 2005.

The home side’s triumph was all but guaranteed after they declared their second innings at 425-4 in Friday’s final session.

Afghanistan stumbled quickly, losing Ibrahim Zadran for a duck off the first ball of the innings and resuming on Saturday at a precarious 45-2.

Afghanistan could show little improvement on the fourth day and lost wickets at regular intervals, with Taskin and Shoriful Islam leading Bangladesh’s way.

Najmul’s second match ton guides Bangladesh to 491-run lead

Taskin was denied his maiden five-wicket haul when he bowled last man Zahir Khan in the 33rd over of the innings, only for the umpire to signal a no ball.

Afghanistan lost a wicket in the third over of the morning when Nasir Jamal edged Ebadot Hossain behind the stumps for six.

Shoriful, who claimed 3-28, forced Afsar Zazai to give a catch to Mehidy Hasan at gully five overs later, also after he made six runs.

It brought Bahir Shah to the crease as concussion sub for skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi, who retired hurt after he was hit by a bouncer of Taskin on the third day.

But Bahir also failed to survive long as Taskin forced him to give a catch to Taijul Islam at slip for seven.

Liton Das brought an end to Rahmat Shah’s dogged innings of 30 from 73 balls with a catch behind the stumps off Taskin.

Karim Janat showed some aggression, hitting two sixes before Taskin bowled him for 18.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan joined the act by removing Amir Hamza for five to leave Afghanistan eight down, and Taskin did the rest.

Bangladesh made 382 runs on a green wicket in the first innings and bowled out Afghanistan for 146 to take a 236-run lead.

Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat Bangladesh by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Bangladesh afghanistan vs bangladesh Test

Comments

1000 characters

Taskin shines in Bangladesh’s record 546-run Test win over Afghanistan

FY2023-24 budget: Govt describes tax exemptions as growth ‘triggers’

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

FO says 12 Pakistanis identified among survivors in Greece boat disaster

TLP ends march after talks with government

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Import restriction: Suzuki apprises Qamar about its ‘plight’

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

Read more stories