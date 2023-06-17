AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Jun 17, 2023
Life & Style

Vogue’s Anna Wintour, author Ian McEwan honoured by King Charles

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2023 12:04pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, author Ian McEwan and immunologist and geneticist John Bell were named Companions of Honour, an order limited to 65 people at any time, in King Charles’ first birthday honours list on Friday.

Wintour, who has been editor of Vogue U.S. since 1988, is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world and a philanthropist who has raised more than $300 million for the U.S. Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Stars shine bright in New York as Met Gala honors Lagerfeld

McEwan, who was appointed to the order for services to literature, is the author of acclaimed novels including ‘Amsterdam’, ‘Atonement’ and ‘Enduring Love’.

Bell’s three-decade-long mission to build vaccines research capability at the University of Oxford, where he is Regius Professor of Medicine, was vital to the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the government said.

More than 1,000 people were rewarded in the king’s birthday honours for service in education, healthcare, philanthropy and other areas.

King Charles, who was crowned in May, will celebrate his official birthday on Saturday with the ‘Trooping of the Colour’ military parade.

The 74-year-old monarch’s real birthday is on Nov. 14.

King Charles III Anna Wintour Met

Comments

Vogue's Anna Wintour, author Ian McEwan honoured by King Charles

