Asad Rehman appointed Nadra chairman

Fazal Sher Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday appointed Asad Rehman as chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) after Tariq Malik resigned as NADRA chairman on June 13.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 (6) of Nadra Ordinance 2000, the federal government is pleased to appoint Asad Rehman Gilani (PAS/BS-21) as the chairman Nadra on additional charge basis till the time the process of recruitment of chairman NADRA is completed under the rules.

The newly-appointed chairman is a public policy practitioner with 26 years working for the government of Pakistan.

He joined the service in 1996 and has experience of multiple sectors and jurisdictions.

He has served in the provincial governments of Balochistan, Punjab, and in the federal government.

He has been involved in running of the transport, environment, housing, food and agriculture departments in Punjab.

He remained the secretary of the Home, Law, Prosecution, and Local Government Department in Balochistan.

His current assignment is the secretary of the Board of Investment at the Prime Minister’s Office in the federal government, which he calls the most challenging of all assignments in view of the public sector regulatory reforms he is spearheading to attract investments.

