AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for adopting AI based solutions

Naveed Butt Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized Pakistan’s business and industrial sectors to adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for solving their problems and increasing their efficiency and output.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation from Artificial Intelligence Education Foundation (AIEF) at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. He said that exponential advancements in information technology had created new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs in various fields such as health, education, business and industry, and Pakistan’s IT companies should adopt a global outlook to fully benefit from them.

Chairman Soliton Investment Fund Dr Mansoor Ali Khan, Founder and CEO of Soliton Group Dr Fauzia Khan, representative of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

The president said while talking to the delegation that there is a need for Pakistan’s IT companies to develop win-win partnerships with academia and industries at both the local and international levels.

He emphasized need for promoting skills-based education in Pakistan, besides equipping the youth with employable skills through online courses and short-term associate degree programs.

He added that robust and mutually beneficial partnerships among academia and industry stakeholders would help achieve key economic and technological milestones.

The President said that he had been constantly urging the stakeholders to produce more skilled graduates, invest in emerging technologies, and make fast decisions and timely implement policies for the IT sector. He said that AI-based solutions could also help deliver personalized education /lessons to Pakistan’s almost 27 million out-of-school children, which otherwise would consume enormous time and resources.

The delegation briefed the president about AIEF which aims at promoting AI-based industry solutions at a massive scale. The delegation also highlighted the diverse applications of AI and its benefits for various sectors of the economy.

President Alvi appreciated the AIEF for promoting AI in Pakistan in partnership with local universities, besides urging them to widen the outreach and scope of their work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Alvi IT sector AI Aiwan e Sadr AIEF Artificial Intelligence Education Foundation

Comments

1000 characters

President for adopting AI based solutions

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories