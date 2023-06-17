PPP to reorganise human rights wing from grassroots level: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the party wishes to reorganize its human rights wing from the grassroots level, the responsibility of which has been given to the Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Farhatullah Babar.

Addressing a re-launching event by the PPP’s Human Rights Cell, Bilawal said that when it comes to human rights, he could not think of a better person to lead the reorganizing efforts other than Farhatullah Babar, who now holds a joint charge.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) prides itself on its legacy and history when it comes to human rights, especially during Benazir Bhutto’s tenure when human rights had become a basic philosophy for the party.

“Our focus has been on bringing about a change legislatively, in addition to advocacy and activism.” Bilawal said that he is proud to say that whether it is the expansion of press freedom, the role of women in Pakistani politics, legislation on women’s rights, labor rights, minority rights or representation, the PPP has always played the role of the forerunner.

“Today, we are faced with new challenges of the new era. To combat these challenges, we have to utilize the lessons taught to us by our legacy and experiences as well as adopt newer strategies. For a party such as the PPP, it is imperative that there is human rights representation not only the federal and provincial levels but right down to the district level and if we are ambitious enough, then all the way down to the union council level so that we can encourage a new generation of human rights activists from the grassroots,” he said.

Bilawal said that it seems that much of today’s activism has been limited to social media, and while there are positive takeaways from this, the space also has a tendency to turn hyper-partisan and polarized. The cause of human rights is one that is bipartisan and has no link to a person’s political, provincial or linguistic identity. If we wish to preserve the cause, we need to bring the discussion to a grassroots level, instead of taking place solely on social media platforms, he said.

Bilawal said that he looks forward to the reorganization of the PPP’s Human Rights Cell. He appealed to the people of Pakistan to join the PPP and particularly its human rights wing. This is a space without discrimination, where women, minorities and people from all walks of life are welcomed. He said that the PPP wants to adopt an approach that mobilizes the society, spreads awareness and allows for the real issues to be highlighted, such as labor rights, women’s rights, farmers’ support, food security and climate change.

He said that recent achievements, especially the role Farhatullah Babar played in the legislation for the transgender community is appreciated. For the first time in history, there will be transgender representation in the local governments after the recently held LG elections in Karachi and the Sindh province. He said that a bigger accomplishment is that the PPP is also being represented by a member of the community.

As an answer to those who were in strict opposition to the legislation proposed by Farhatullah Babar, in the recent LG elections, a member from the same community represented Jamaat-e-Islami. While JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has been unsuccessful, a member of the transgender community belonging to the same party has emerged triumphant.

Bilawal said that when we reiterate that democracy is the best revenge, we are referring to such examples. In the past, when Benazir Bhutto would hold electoral campaigns, extremist circles would raise slogans against her and refuse to accept the rule of a woman. The day, when Benazir Bhutto became the first woman prime minister in a Muslim-majority state despite the propaganda was one for the books.

She was elected as the PM of the country with the votes of the very entities that had refused to accept the leadership of a woman. Hence, democracy remains to be the best revenge. He said that the PPP broke the glass ceiling and was successful in getting a woman Speaker elected despite qualms raised by fellow lawmakers. The other day when watching a live stream of the PTV Parliament, Bilawal said that he saw a woman parliamentarian of the very same party sitting on the Speaker’s chair and heading the assembly session.

He said that there is a plethora of issues related to human rights in Pakistan, and discourse should be held over those matters along with themes that appear to be controversial. However, it is just as vital to reiterate our triumphs and victories.

He said that on his visit to India, he noted that there was not one Muslim representative from Modi’s party, the BJP in their assembly or the Senate. In contrast to this, it is a matter of great pride for the PPP that it has non-Muslim representation in the provincial assemblies, local governments as well as the Senate.

These members have not only been given reserved seats but have contested the elections and have been chosen by the people. Mahesh Malani is the first directly elected non-Muslim member of the National Assembly, he said.

He said that when human rights are concerned, it is part and parcel of the job that we stress on the issues that penetrate the society. Today was an opportunity to list the accomplishments that have been achieved through sheer struggle, he said.

While the influx of issues that demand to be addressed remains a challenge, we are hopeful towards working for their solutions as the Human Rights Cell headed by Farhatullah Babar is fully established, Bilawal concluded.

