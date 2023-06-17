AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM, Zardari will select new PCB chairman: Sethi

Muhammad Saleem Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said on Friday that it was up to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is patron of the PCB, and former president Asif Ali Zardari, to select either him or Zaka Ashraf as the next PCB chairman.

Talking to media, here today, Najam shared details about the upcoming Asia Cup. He said, "Due to the logistical problems, it is not possible to hold more than four matches of the Asia Cup in Pakistan. This is very important that finally a multilateral tournament is going to happen in the country." He added that rest of the matches of Asia Cup had been shifted to Sri Lanka, not the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to very warm weather in the Middle East.

Najam Sethi said, “Engaging and convincing the stakeholders of the significance of the hybrid model was challenging. I held several meetings in Dubai - some of them were secret and others a matter of public knowledge. We also held multiple calls on Zoom to convince others to accept the hybrid model.” He said: "The hybrid model is a solution to a decade-long issue between India and Pakistan. You will realize later how the hybrid model could work as a negotiating tool between India and Pakistan," he added.

Sethi asserted “Now we come to the conclusion that after 15 long years, a multilateral tournament is going to take place in Pakistan. The journey to bring back the multilateral tournament to the country was started by holding the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore in 2017”.

He added that acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Asif Ali Zardari Najam Sethi PM Shehbaz Sharif Zaka Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

PM, Zardari will select new PCB chairman: Sethi

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories