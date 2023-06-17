AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Jun 17, 2023
Business & Finance

Bilawal assures support to business community: UBG

Hassan Abbas Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: Chairman of United Business Group and former President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shehzad Ali Malik, on Friday said that Foreign minister and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured its full support to the business community in a meeting held recently.

While talking to Business Recorder Shehzad Ali Malik said that during the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto members of the business community requested him that members of the business community should be appointed as commercial counselors. He also said that it will be helpful for increasing trade.

Malik said LCCI President Kashif Anwar briefed the foreign minister about the problems faced by the business community especially the business community faced problems regarding taxation laws. Malik, said that his group would give a detailed presentation to the chairman regarding problems faced by the business community. He said that the purpose of their meeting with Bilawal Bhutto is to attract business leaders with the chairman PPP. He also said that UBG thanked Bilawal Bhutto for his support to the group.

According to the press statement issued after the meeting the trade leaders expressed their concerns to the foreign minister about the deteriorating economic conditions of the country and the budget for FY 2023-24.

Those in attendance included Chairman of United Business Group and former President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Ali Malik, Chairman of the Deen Group and provincial minister SM Tanvir, and former presidents of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Abdul Rauf Alam, and Daru Khan.

President Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar and Khyber Chambers of Commerce and Industry Jawaz Kazmi were also present along with other trade leaders including Amir Ata Bajwa, Manzoor Malik, Mumtaz Ali Sheikh, Rauf Mukhtar, Momin Malik, Rehman Chan, Dr Nauman, Saadat Shah, Sohail Malik, Asfand Yar Mandokhel, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Mohammad Shafiq, Zafar Bakhtawari, Malik Jehangir and Azizur Rehman Chan.

