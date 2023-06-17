AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Zardari’s CoE

Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

EDITORIAL: That Pakistan needs a so-called Charter of Economy (CoE) is not a new idea. It was most vociferously floated by Shehbaz Sharif, as opposition leader, when Imran Khan was prime minister, but only to be dismissed.

Now that the economy is in deep crisis, former president Asif Zardari has put it on the table once again. And considering that the former president is much better at moving pieces on the local political chess board than the current prime minister, there is a much better chance of this initiative gaining some sort of momentum this time.

However, the problem will still be getting all parties on board, especially at a time when they are consumed by a zero-sum fight for power.

There’s little to suggest PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) will change its earlier position of not sitting down with any party that its chairman does not like, given Imran Khan’s continued inflexibility even in the face of rapidly changing political dynamics of the country. Still, Zardari has said, with typical confidence, that he will rally all parties to the cause, so a lot remains to be seen.

The PPP (Pakistan People’s Party) president is right that this charter will have to be agreed for 50 years, learning from the Chinese example of focusing on the long term to lay a solid foundation, since the economy is well past the stage where five or 10-year programmes could have supported it.

Yet the biggest challenge will be protecting it in the immediate term, because even after meeting all strict “upfront conditions” of IMF (International Monetary Fund), the government has been unable to secure the financial lifeline that is desperately needed to avoid sovereign default in the new fiscal year. Zardari will, therefore, have to move with great urgency to get the ball rolling on the CoE if a realistic beginning is to be made.

He talked ambitiously about raising exports and reserves to the level of $200 billion, which needs clarity. Because while it is obviously true that raising reserves to such levels will take care of all our pressing problems, the main issue is toggling the export basket to nudge it in that direction. And that is not going to be possible with the current production model, because even a historic depreciation/devaluation of the rupee has barely pushed export earnings to the upside.

There is a desperate need to add value to exports, which is going to require a complete reset of the production matrix. And that might require more time and money than the country can spare right now.

That will bring the debate right back to political consensus that is necessary for such ambitious plans; more so because the impasse of the last year or so has played a pretty big role in isolating Pakistan from not just foreign investment, but also freezing IMF’s EFF (Extended Fund Facility) and driving away other multi- and bi-lateral donors.

Just the other day the Fund’s focal person for Pakistan went beyond his usual mandate and advised authorities to lower tensions and adhere to the constitution as the political temperature soared and threatened the donor’s lifeline.

No doubt Zardari has his work cut out for him. It helps that there is already broad consensus among most political parties, but the circle won’t be complete till the largest and most popular party is also on board. If the former president’s personal touch can help bridge this particular divide, then there is a good chance of a timely scramble to rescue the economy and set the foundation for long-term stability and growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif IMF PPP PTI Imran Khan economy Asif Zardari Political Parties PM Shehbaz Sharif Charter of economy foreign investment in Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari’s CoE

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories