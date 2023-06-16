AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Fifth session in red: KSE-100 falls 0.16% after volatile session

  • No progress on IMF deal adds to investors' woes
BR Web Desk Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 07:47pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a volatile session on Friday and the KSE-100 Index offloaded 0.16% owing to lack of positive news flow.

No progress on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal added to the woes of investors.

At the end of the session, the benchmark index was down 67.87 points or 0.16% to close at 41,301.3.

Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Trading kicked off with a jump and the market hit its intra-day high in the initial hour. The market remained mostly in positive zone in the first session and closed 105.21 points higher. Selling pressure gripped the index in the second half of the day it erased all gains to close with a loss.

Index-heavy automobile, cement, banking, fertiliser and oil segments closed in the red.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that to sign off the week, a positive session was recorded at the PSX.

The market opened in the green but lack of triggers made the market trade with lacklustre sentiment.

“The 9th review of the IMF programme still remains stalled making the investors remain cautious,” it said. “Overall volumes remained dull while 3rd-tier equities continued to lead the volume board.”

A report from Capital Stake underlined that PSX ended last trading session of the week flat.

“Indices oscillated in both directions while volumes grew from last close,” it said.

On the economic front, rupee registered a marginal gain of Re0.18 or 0.06% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday to settle at 287.19.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index lower included banking sector (66.73 points), power generation and distribution (47.37 points) and fertilizer (40.83 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 156 million from 149.7 million on Thursday, while the value of shares traded surged to Rs3.8 billion from Rs3.6 billion recorded in the previous session.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 24 million shares followed by K-Electric with 17.8 million shares and Hascol with 16.3 million shares.

Shares of 328 companies were traded on Friday, of which 109 registered an increase, 187 recorded a fall and 32 remained unchanged.

