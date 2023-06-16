AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, exams to resume in Karachi from June 17

  • Cyclone is 231km away from Karachi, 169km from Thatta and 150km from Keti Bandar
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 05:45pm

As Cyclone Biparjoy spared Pakistan following the weakening of the system, Karachi authorities on Friday allowed the resumption of examinations from Saturday onward.

In a notification, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon directed for “resumption of examinations and other education-related activities” from June 17.

“Due to reduction in the severity of cyclone, the threat of cyclonic danger for Karachi division has reduced,” it said.

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that Cyclone Biparjoy has decreased in intensity and has turned from “extremely severe” to “severe”.

In a tweet, the authority said that the wind speed around the center is 100 to 80 km per hour.

“It is expected to move North eastward and weaken into a cyclonic storm by morning (of) 16 June and further weaken into a depression by evening,’’ NDMA said.

It added that the cyclone was 231km away from Karachi, 169km from Thatta and 150km from Keti Bandar.

‘‘Dust/thunderstorm and rain with a few heavy falls & accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts tonight and tomorrow.’’

In a notification issued on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a storm surge of 2-2.5 metres was expected along Keti Bandar and its surrounding areas, adding that sea conditions along the Sindh-Makran coast were likely to be rough.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Friday, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the cyclone had completed its landfall in India’s Gujarat, and that Pakistan was largely spared its full force.

Sindh’s coastal areas, like Sujawal, were inundated by high sea levels but most people had been evacuated to safe ground, she added.

On Thursday, she said Pakistan has completed the evacuation of 82,000 people in affected coastal belt areas shifted to safer places.

The minister said that the authorities have also transferred over 8,000 cattle, adding that all the departments including Navy, Police Force, and Rangers are involved in the operations. The minister said that the Air Force is not needed now but would provide assistance when needed.

Trees uprooted, roofs blown off by cyclone in Gujarat

Roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles uprooted in several parts of India’s western state of Gujarat as the severe cyclone made landfall overnight and heavy rain continued to lash the coast early on Friday.

No casualties were reported, as per Reuters.

More than 180,000 people were evacuated in India and Pakistan in the last few days as authorities braced for Biparjoy to hit coasts in both countries.

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India’s Gujarat coast near Pakistan

India’s weather department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and the neighbouring state of Rajasthan through Friday. Local television showed visuals of uprooted trees, people sheltering against strong winds and debris lying on roads in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Biparjoy had weakened to a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm on Friday morning, India’s Metereological Department said in its latest bulletin, with speeds going down from 105 km (65.24 miles) to 85 km (52.82 miles).

Wind speeds are likely to reduce further by afternoon, the bulletin said.

Azeem Hakro Jun 16, 2023 01:04pm
The good news is that Cyclone Biparjoy has become less severe and is now moving towards the northeast. It is currently at a distance from Karachi, Thatta, and Keti Bandar. However, we should still be careful because there is a risk of dust storms, thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds in some areas. The cyclone has already reached India's Gujarat state. We hope that there haven't been any reports of people getting hurt or killed. It is important for everyone to follow the government's instructions and the NDMA so that we can avoid any major problems and stay safe during this disaster.
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 16, 2023 04:28pm
Excellent... however a lost opportunity to seek donations
