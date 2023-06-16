AVN 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.21%)
KAPCO 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.17%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
TRG 94.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
UNITY 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,127 Increased By 31.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 105.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,614 Increased By 22.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold listless as markets assess recent US data and Fed cues

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 11:46am

Gold prices moved in a tight range on Friday as traders weighed recent US economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, while a relatively softer dollar provided some support to bullion. Spot gold was flat at $1,957.84 per ounce by 0238 GMT.

US gold futures too were listless at $1,970.30. Bullion tumbled to a three-month low on Thursday before reversing course to finish higher after US economic data offered some respite from the Fed’s “hawkish pause” on rate hikes.

“Gold is struggling to move higher because the Fed’s message on inflation and interest rates still remains hawkish.

So, it’s sort of removing the incentive to buy gold because there are more interest rate increases on the horizon,“ said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex.

While gold is considered a safe haven during economic uncertainties, higher interest rates dull the appeal for zero-yield bullion.

Traders are now pricing in a 72% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in July, after the Fed signalled in new projections that borrowing costs might still need to rise by as much as half a percentage point by year-end.

The dollar index held close to a one-month low, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Gold prices fall sharply

In the next two weeks, gold could trade in the $1,931- $2,000 range, with stiff resistance seen at the upper end, Meir added.

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy despite stronger-than-expected inflation, as it focuses on supporting a fragile economic recovery amid a sharp slowdown in global growth.

Spot silver advanced 0.2% to $23.9098 per ounce and platinum ticked higher 0.1% to $986.86.

But both metals were headed for a weekly loss. Palladium eased 0.1% to $1,397.90, but was set for its best week since April.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold listless as markets assess recent US data and Fed cues

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, to further weaken in evening: NDMA

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Read more stories