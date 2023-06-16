AVN 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KEL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
NETSOL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 59.42 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.04%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 14,145 Increased By 49.7 (0.35%)
KSE100 41,556 Increased By 186.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 14,634 Increased By 42.2 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on China demand optimism

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 09:31am

Oil prices were set to snap a two-week losing streak despite trading marginally lower early on Friday, amid optimism about higher energy demand from top crude importer China and a weaker dollar.

Brent futures dipped 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.50 a barrel by 0341 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 16 cents, also 0.2%, to $70.46 a barrel.

Both benchmarks surged about 3% during the prior session.

Data on Thursday showed China’s oil refinery throughput rose 15.4% in May from a year earlier, hitting its second-highest total on record.

Chinese demand for oil is expected to keep climbing at an assured rate during the second half of the year, Kuwait Petroleum Corp’s CEO said.

In the United States, data released on Thursday showed retail sales unexpectedly rose in May, along with higher-than-expected jobless claims last week.

Oil prices rise 3pc after China rate cut

The dollar fell to a five-week low versus a basket of other currencies.

A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.

Analysts also expect voluntary crude output cuts implemented in May by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and by Saudi Arabia in July, to support prices.

Still, a weak economic outlook looms over market sentiment, as China’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May missed forecasts.

“Crude prices are trying to find support as the global growth outlook remains vulnerable to further shocks from aggressive rate hiking campaigns,” Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA said in a note.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates to a 22-year high as expected on Thursday.

The US Federal Reserve this week signalled at least a half of a percentage point increase by year end.

Higher interest rates ultimately increase borrowing costs for consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

Crude Oil Yen European Central Bank US Federal Reserve Oil US dollar US oil Brent crude oil China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on China demand optimism

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories