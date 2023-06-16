AVN 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KEL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
NETSOL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 59.42 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.04%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 11.6 (0.28%)
BR30 14,157 Increased By 61.4 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,575 Increased By 206.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 14,644 Increased By 52.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street rallies as yields slip after economic data

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 07:23am

NEW YORK: The main US stock indexes touched multi-month highs on Thursday as Treasury yields slid after a slew of economic data pointed to easing price pressures, offsetting concerns about the Federal Reserve sticking to a hawkish monetary policy.

Data showed US retail sales unexpectedly rose in May as consumers spent on a range of goods including vehicles. Another data set showed jobless claims were unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 262,0000 for the week ended June 10, but were above economists’ forecast of 249,000 claims.

Additionally, import prices fell in May and the annual decrease was the sharpest in three years.

US Treasury yields pulled back, lifting shares of rate-sensitive growth stocks. Apple, Microsoft and Meta Platforms gained between 0.7% and 2.6%.

“At this point there is a great deal of money on the sidelines of people who’d been scared of recession, and as the worries go away people are returning to equities,” David Russell, vice president of Market Intelligence at TradeStation, said.

“My sense is the market has gone through a more structural bullish change.” The Fed left rates unchanged at the 5%-5.25% range on Wednesday, but indicated they could rise by at least half a percentage point this year as inflation remains stubbornly persistent and the US economy stays resilient.

Traders see a 69% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Dow component UnitedHealth rebounded from its losses in the previous session and was up 2.9%.

Energy stocks led gains among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, up 1.4%, as oil prices rallied over 2%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh 14-month highs, while the Dow touched a six-month peak during the session, underpinned by signs of economic resilience, a better-than-expected earnings season and bets that interest rates are near their peak.

At 12:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 382.88 points, or 1.13%, at 34,362.21, the S&P 500 was up 36.22 points, or 0.83%, at 4,408.81, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 83.39 points, or 0.61%, at 13,709.87.

Kroger Co dropped 4.1% after the big-box retailer missed first-quarter revenue estimates.

Kohl’s Corp rose 1% after TD Cowen upgraded the department store operator to “outperform” from “market perform”.

US-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba Group and JD.com rose 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively, after the People’s Bank of China cut the borrowing cost for its medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 58 new lows.

Wall Street US Federal Reserve Dow Jones Industrial Average US stock indexes S&P 500 index

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street rallies as yields slip after economic data

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories