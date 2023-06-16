KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.544 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,119.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.800 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.551 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.116 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.565 billion), Silver (PKR 811.303 million), Platinum (PKR 607.785 million), SP 500 (PKR 381.656 million), Japan Equity (PKR 308.689 million), DJ (PKR 285.248 million), Brent (PKR 58.063 million), Natural Gas (PKR 28.986 million) and Copper (PKR 28.802 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.561 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023