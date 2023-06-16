AVN 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
DGKC 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
EPCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KEL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.76%)
NETSOL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
OGDC 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 59.42 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.04%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
UNITY 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 13.9 (0.34%)
BR30 14,164 Increased By 69.1 (0.49%)
KSE100 41,590 Increased By 220.4 (0.53%)
KSE30 14,652 Increased By 60.2 (0.41%)
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.544 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,119.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.800 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.551 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.116 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.565 billion), Silver (PKR 811.303 million), Platinum (PKR 607.785 million), SP 500 (PKR 381.656 million), Japan Equity (PKR 308.689 million), DJ (PKR 285.248 million), Brent (PKR 58.063 million), Natural Gas (PKR 28.986 million) and Copper (PKR 28.802 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.561 million were traded.

