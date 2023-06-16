AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 16,242 tonnes of cargo comprising 16,242 tonnes of import cargo and NIL tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 16,242 comprised of 5,800 Tons of Rock Phosphate & 10,242 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

NIL

NIL

SHIP SAILED:

Independent Spirit and Pure Points have sailed at Karachi Port.

NIL

PORT QASIM

A Gas carrier, ‘Kition’ carrying 29,497 tonnes of Mogas, berthed at FOTCO Oil Terminal on Wednesday, 14th June-2023.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths and 05 ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. Cargo Volume of 53,251tonnes, comprising 53,251 tones imports Cargo exclusively, was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

