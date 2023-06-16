AVN 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.02%)
EPCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KEL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
NETSOL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 59.42 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.04%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 11.6 (0.28%)
BR30 14,157 Increased By 61.4 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,575 Increased By 206.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 14,644 Increased By 52.1 (0.36%)
Spot rate loses Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 07:27am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 20,200 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume was low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder told that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,700 to Rs 19,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,200 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

Around, 6,200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,800 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Nua Abad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,800 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 20,300 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,300 per maund and 200 bales of Hub Chowki were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 20,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

