Biparjoy cyclone: SIEHS deploys 60 ambulances along Sindh’s coastal belt

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: In the wake of tropical cyclone Biparjoy, the Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) 1122 have deployed 60 ambulances along the coastal belt of Sindh.

The SIEHS has taken this step on the directions of the Health Department and the ambulances have been stationed at the important points across nine districts of Sindh that are expected to be affected by the cyclone.

The ambulances have been deployed on 14 locations in Karachi, on four locations each in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, two in Tando Allahyar, three in Tharparkar, five in Umar Kot, nine in Sujawal, eight in Thatta, and on five locations in Badin.

The SIEHS has enough ambulances in the backup while the trained personnel will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Besides, the SIEHS officials on the ground are in coordination with the Ministry of Health, PDMA, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers (DHOs), and other local administration bodies from various districts to ensure their full support during the Government of Sindh’s declared rain emergency.

It is pertinent to mention here that tropical cyclone Biparjoy has strengthened into an “Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm” (ESCS) - Category 3, with sustained winds of 160-180 km/h and gusts of up to 200 km/h.

Tropical storm Biparjoy is projected to continue northward and make landfall as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh Coastline) and the Indian Gujarat Coastline in the afternoon of June 15, 2023.

