Pakistan, Belgium hold 2nd round of BPC

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belgium on Thursday held the second round of “Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC)”, focusing on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, Foreign Office said.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, additional foreign secretary (Europe), while the Belgian delegation was led by Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman, director general, Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belgium, in the BPC.

“The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and set the agenda for bilateral engagement and cooperation for the next year. They also discussed collaboration at international forums, including at the United Nations and important regional and global developments,” according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

It stated that the additional foreign secretary stressed the need for continued high-level engagement and dialogue between Pakistan and Belgium. The two sides agreed to make BPC a regular annual feature of bilateral engagement. The next round of consultations will be held in Brussels next year at mutually-convenient dates, it added.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

“Pakistan remains committed to further expand and deepen ties with Belgium in the areas of trade, investment, academic and cultural cooperation, tourism and labour mobility,” it added.

Foreign Office Bilateral Political Consultations Muhammad Saleem Pakistan and Belgium Jeroen Cooreman

