WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 15, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Jun-23 13-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 9-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104704 0.1049 0.10505 0.105401 Euro 0.810387 0.809491 0.807686 0.809251 Japanese yen 0.005354 0.005371 0.005383 0.005398 U.K. pound 0.947851 0.942694 0.943601 0.941824 U.S. dollar 0.749734 0.750015 0.750289 0.750697 Algerian dinar 0.005511 0.005514 0.005507 Australian dollar 0.507345 0.507085 Botswana pula 0.055855 0.056026 0.055822 Brazilian real 0.154725 0.154556 0.153666 Brunei dollar 0.558669 0.559087 0.558292 Canadian dollar 0.563837 0.563497 0.561341 Chilean peso 0.000932 0.00093 0.000953 Czech koruna 0.034073 0.034 0.034002 Danish krone 0.108734 0.108622 0.108386 Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009103 0.009099 Israeli New Shekel 0.207395 0.210797 0.209111 Korean won 0.000587 0.000581 0.000579 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44094 2.44185 2.44274 Malaysian ringgit 0.162298 0.162323 0.162471 Mauritian rupee 0.016359 0.016353 0.016305 Mexican peso 0.043781 0.043559 0.043339 New Zealand dollar 0.462136 0.458934 0.458989 Norwegian krone 0.070616 0.069643 0.069425 Omani rial 1.94989 1.95062 1.95134 Peruvian sol 0.205991 0.205559 Philippine peso 0.013377 0.013394 Polish zloty 0.181126 0.180993 0.182246 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008891 0.008967 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199929 0.200004 0.200077 Singapore dollar 0.558669 0.559087 0.558292 South African rand 0.040497 0.040203 0.040243 Swedish krona 0.070164 0.069766 0.069347 Swiss franc 0.8305 0.827648 0.829003 0.832397 Thai baht 0.021648 0.021709 0.021647 Trinidadian dollar 0.111129 0.111275 0.111425 U.A.E. dirham 0.204148 0.204225 0.204299 Uruguayan peso 0.019611 0.019518 0.019406 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023