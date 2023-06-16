AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 15, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Jun-23      13-Jun-23      12-Jun-23       9-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104704         0.1049        0.10505       0.105401
Euro                             0.810387       0.809491       0.807686       0.809251
Japanese yen                     0.005354       0.005371       0.005383       0.005398
U.K. pound                       0.947851       0.942694       0.943601       0.941824
U.S. dollar                      0.749734       0.750015       0.750289       0.750697
Algerian dinar                   0.005511       0.005514       0.005507
Australian dollar                0.507345       0.507085
Botswana pula                    0.055855       0.056026       0.055822
Brazilian real                   0.154725       0.154556       0.153666
Brunei dollar                    0.558669       0.559087       0.558292
Canadian dollar                  0.563837       0.563497       0.561341
Chilean peso                     0.000932        0.00093       0.000953
Czech koruna                     0.034073          0.034       0.034002
Danish krone                     0.108734       0.108622       0.108386
Indian rupee                     0.009108       0.009103       0.009099
Israeli New Shekel               0.207395       0.210797       0.209111
Korean won                       0.000587       0.000581       0.000579
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44094        2.44185        2.44274
Malaysian ringgit                0.162298       0.162323       0.162471
Mauritian rupee                  0.016359       0.016353       0.016305
Mexican peso                     0.043781       0.043559       0.043339
New Zealand dollar               0.462136       0.458934       0.458989
Norwegian krone                  0.070616       0.069643       0.069425
Omani rial                        1.94989        1.95062        1.95134
Peruvian sol                     0.205991       0.205559
Philippine peso                  0.013377       0.013394
Polish zloty                     0.181126       0.180993       0.182246
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                    0.008891       0.008967
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199929       0.200004       0.200077
Singapore dollar                 0.558669       0.559087       0.558292
South African rand               0.040497       0.040203       0.040243
Swedish krona                    0.070164       0.069766       0.069347
Swiss franc                        0.8305       0.827648       0.829003       0.832397
Thai baht                        0.021648       0.021709       0.021647
Trinidadian dollar               0.111129       0.111275       0.111425
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204148       0.204225       0.204299
Uruguayan peso                   0.019611       0.019518       0.019406
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SDR Currency values Special Drawing Rights sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Dar says IMF still procrastinating

Sale of Passco’s damaged wheat: ECC directs ministry to resolve issue

Cigarettes, juices: FED reduction likely

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Gales lash India, Pakistan

Evacuation of 82,000 people completed

Cyclone likely to unleash widespread rains in Sindh

Power distribution grids: GIZ sending team to conduct digitalization, decarbonisation

Senate panel’s meeting: Proceedings marred by chairman’s ‘irascible’ comments

FO defends procurement of crude oil from Russia

Read more stories