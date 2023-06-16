WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 15, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Jun-23 13-Jun-23 12-Jun-23 9-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104704 0.1049 0.10505 0.105401
Euro 0.810387 0.809491 0.807686 0.809251
Japanese yen 0.005354 0.005371 0.005383 0.005398
U.K. pound 0.947851 0.942694 0.943601 0.941824
U.S. dollar 0.749734 0.750015 0.750289 0.750697
Algerian dinar 0.005511 0.005514 0.005507
Australian dollar 0.507345 0.507085
Botswana pula 0.055855 0.056026 0.055822
Brazilian real 0.154725 0.154556 0.153666
Brunei dollar 0.558669 0.559087 0.558292
Canadian dollar 0.563837 0.563497 0.561341
Chilean peso 0.000932 0.00093 0.000953
Czech koruna 0.034073 0.034 0.034002
Danish krone 0.108734 0.108622 0.108386
Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009103 0.009099
Israeli New Shekel 0.207395 0.210797 0.209111
Korean won 0.000587 0.000581 0.000579
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44094 2.44185 2.44274
Malaysian ringgit 0.162298 0.162323 0.162471
Mauritian rupee 0.016359 0.016353 0.016305
Mexican peso 0.043781 0.043559 0.043339
New Zealand dollar 0.462136 0.458934 0.458989
Norwegian krone 0.070616 0.069643 0.069425
Omani rial 1.94989 1.95062 1.95134
Peruvian sol 0.205991 0.205559
Philippine peso 0.013377 0.013394
Polish zloty 0.181126 0.180993 0.182246
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.008891 0.008967
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199929 0.200004 0.200077
Singapore dollar 0.558669 0.559087 0.558292
South African rand 0.040497 0.040203 0.040243
Swedish krona 0.070164 0.069766 0.069347
Swiss franc 0.8305 0.827648 0.829003 0.832397
Thai baht 0.021648 0.021709 0.021647
Trinidadian dollar 0.111129 0.111275 0.111425
U.A.E. dirham 0.204148 0.204225 0.204299
Uruguayan peso 0.019611 0.019518 0.019406
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
