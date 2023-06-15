AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2023 10:29pm

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is racing toward a climate change disaster, and dismissed the global response as woefully inadequate.

He said current climate policies will lead to average temperatures 2.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the century, nearly twice the UN goal of a 1.5 degree rise.

"That spells catastrophe. Yet the collective response remains pitiful," Guterres told a news conference.

