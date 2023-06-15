AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan football team gets NOC to travel to India for SAFF Championship

  • The championship starts on June 21
BR Web Desk Published 15 Jun, 2023 09:19pm

The interior ministry on Thursday issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan football team, allowing them to travel to Mauritius, for a four-nation tournament, and then to India, for the SAFF Championship that starts on June 21.

“Good luck Pakistan football team,” said Salman Sufi, the head of Prime Minister’s strategic reforms, in a tweet on Thursday. “The NOC to travel to India for SAFF Championship has been issued.”

The development comes after the national players and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee urged the government to issue the NOC.

Moreover, earlier in the day, the Asian Cricket Council accepted Pakistan’s hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in August-September.

Pakistan would face arch-rival India in the SAFF Championship, and FIFA-friendly matches in Mauritius from June 8 to 18.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan lost to Kenya in the four-nation cup tournament. Head Coach Shahzad Anwar negated the views that the country did not play with an attacking approach, reiterating the team would play with its full strength in a match against Djibouti.

Schedule

Four-nation Cup

June 11: Pakistan Vs Mauritius

June 14: Pakistan Vs Kenya

June 17: Pakistan Vs Djibouti

SAFF Championship

June 21: Pakistan Vs India

June 24: Pakistan Vs Kuwait

June 27: Pakistan Vs Nepal

PFF Pakistan football team SAFF Championship FIFa friendly matches

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan football team gets NOC to travel to India for SAFF Championship

Pakistan’s time being wasted, says Dar in reference to delay in IMF funding

Pakistan's ability to secure loans remains ‘severely constrained’ until new IMF programme: Moody’s

After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn

Cyclone Biparjoy to cross from Keti Bandar in next ‘two to six hours’: PMD

JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday

Inter-bank: rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Oil futures up 2% on strong China refinery data, weaker US dollar

Read more stories