Pakistan football team gets NOC to travel to India for SAFF Championship

The interior ministry on Thursday issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan football team, allowing them to travel to Mauritius, for a four-nation tournament, and then to India, for the SAFF Championship that starts on June 21.

“Good luck Pakistan football team,” said Salman Sufi, the head of Prime Minister’s strategic reforms, in a tweet on Thursday. “The NOC to travel to India for SAFF Championship has been issued.”

The development comes after the national players and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee urged the government to issue the NOC.

Moreover, earlier in the day, the Asian Cricket Council accepted Pakistan’s hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in August-September.

Pakistan would face arch-rival India in the SAFF Championship, and FIFA-friendly matches in Mauritius from June 8 to 18.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan lost to Kenya in the four-nation cup tournament. Head Coach Shahzad Anwar negated the views that the country did not play with an attacking approach, reiterating the team would play with its full strength in a match against Djibouti.

Schedule

Four-nation Cup

June 11: Pakistan Vs Mauritius

June 14: Pakistan Vs Kenya

June 17: Pakistan Vs Djibouti

SAFF Championship

June 21: Pakistan Vs India

June 24: Pakistan Vs Kuwait

June 27: Pakistan Vs Nepal