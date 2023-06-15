AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine has a lot of ‘combat power’ left for offensive: US

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2023 08:49pm

BRUSSELS: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that Ukraine still has plenty of firepower left to conduct a counter-offensive, despite initial losses inflicted by Russia.

Moscow has played up footage showing German Leopard tanks and US Bradley fighting vehicles it claims were captured in the assaults.

“I think the Russians have shown us that same five vehicles about 1000 times from 10 different angles,” Austin said after a meeting of Ukraine and its Western backers in Brussels.

‘Vital’ that Swiss allow arms transfers to Ukraine: Zelensky

“But quite frankly, the Ukrainians still have a lot of combat capability, combat power.”

Austin said that “this is a war, so we know that there will be battle damage on both sides” and more important was Kyiv’s ability to repair damaged equipment.

“This will continue to be a tough fight as we anticipate it, and I believe that the element that does the best in terms of sustainment will probably have the advantage at the end of the day,” he said.

“Our focus is on making sure that we continue to push forward what Ukraine needs in order to be successful.”

Top US General Mark Milley said it was still far too early “to put any estimates” on how long the Ukrainian counter-offensive could last.

“This is a very difficult fight, it is a very violent fight and it will likely take a considerable amount of time and at high cost,” the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Ukraine’s Western supporters – spearheaded by the United States – met Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels to pledge fresh weapon deliveries for Kyiv.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said there was “very important news” on the progress on the coalition of countries willing to offer training for Kyiv’s pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Dutch minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands, which has taken the lead on the push, hopes to start the training by this summer.

She said there was then the intention to eventually create a training centre in an eastern European country neighbouring Ukraine.

Ukraine Lloyd Austin Ukraine crisis RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine Russian war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine has a lot of ‘combat power’ left for offensive: US

Pakistan’s time being wasted, says Dar in reference to delay in IMF funding

Pakistan's ability to secure loans remains ‘severely constrained’ until new IMF programme: Moody’s

After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn

Cyclone Biparjoy to cross from Keti Bandar in next ‘two to six hours’: PMD

JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday

Inter-bank: rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Oil futures up 2% on strong China refinery data, weaker US dollar

Read more stories