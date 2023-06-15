AVN 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.12%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
DGKC 50.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.34%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.92%)
MLCF 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.51%)
NETSOL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.11%)
OGDC 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.54%)
PAEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
PPL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.36%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.83%)
TRG 93.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.48%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.12%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -43.4 (-1.05%)
BR30 14,090 Decreased By -174.6 (-1.22%)
KSE100 41,337 Decreased By -177.3 (-0.43%)
KSE30 14,557 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.66%)
Jun 15, 2023
Sports

Messi mania reaches fever pitch ahead of Beijing friendly

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2023 11:06am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Messi mania gripped Beijing ahead of a sell-out friendly on Thursday evening between world champions Argentina and Australia in the Chinese capital.

All eyes were on Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time and who lifted the World Cup for Argentina in December.

Hundreds of Chinese fans waving Argentinian flags and wearing Messi jerseys have massed outside the team’s luxury hotel ever since their idol touched down on Saturday.

Crowds have lined heavily guarded streets hoping to catch a glimpse of the 35-year-old each time the team go for training. The man himself has kept a low profile, but that has done little to dampen enthusiasm.

One daring fan recounted his tale of spending the night inside the Four Seasons hotel in a bid to get a close encounter with Messi and his teammates.

“I first hid in the janitor’s closet, then went up to the team’s floor through the fire escape staircase,” the man, surnamed Lin, told AFP.

He was questioned by hotel security before being released.

‘In principle, I’m done’, Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup

Another fan, Li Weihua, said that he had flown from his home city of Shenzhen in southern China, heading straight to the hotel.

He does not even have a ticket for the match at the 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium, which was quickly sold out.

“I just want to feel the environment,” said the 29-year-old, who had never been to Beijing before now.

Huang Yongming, 17, from the northeastern city of Changchun, was more successful in getting a highly coveted ticket.

“I spent around 3,000 yuan ($419) for a ticket,” Huang told AFP. “I know it’s expensive, but I thought that if I didn’t take the opportunity, I would regret it.”

A smattering of fans had already started to gather at the stadium, even with the 8:00 pm (1200 GMT) kickoff several hours away and the sun beating down.

Messi is set to join Inter Miami after two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

argentina Lionel Messi

