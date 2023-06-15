AVN 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.39%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.04%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
DGKC 50.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.13%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.27%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
NETSOL 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.49%)
OGDC 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.11%)
PAEL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.58%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.53%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.27%)
UNITY 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,087 Decreased By -44.2 (-1.07%)
BR30 14,114 Decreased By -150.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,328 Decreased By -186.6 (-0.45%)
KSE30 14,559 Decreased By -94.2 (-0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s May refinery runs rise 15.4% yoy to second highest total on record

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2023 10:15am

BEIJING: China’s oil refinery throughput in May rose 15.4% from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, as refiners brought units back online from planned maintenance and independent refiners processed cheap imports.

Total refinery throughput in the world’s second-largest oil consumer was 62.0 million metric tons last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

May’s figures represented the second-highest monthly total on record, exceeded only by 63.3 million metric tons in March this year.

May’s production was the equivalent of 14.6 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 12.7 million bpd a year earlier, an increase flattered by a low base in 2022 reflecting the impact of extensive COVID-19 lockdowns.

April throughput was 61.1 million metric tons, or 14.87 million bpd.

A return of refinery capacity following maintenance work boosted demand. Sinopec’s Zhenhai and Jinling refineries reopened after being closed in April, while state-owned PetroChina’s 100,000 bpd Changqing refinery also reopened at the end of May.

Operating levels at Chinese state refiners were marginally lower at 76% in May versus around 77% in April, according to data compiled by China-based Longzhong consultancy.

However, independent refiners in the oil hub of Shandong province were able to step up runs as they imported cheap, sanctioned crude from Russia, Iran and Venezuela, enjoying significantly enhanced margins.

Refinery runs have remained high even as downstream demand for refined fuels falters, amid a patchy economic recovery.

Weakness in the property and construction sectors has weighed on diesel demand, whilst the worsening economic backdrop has pulled down travel-related demand for gasoline and kerosene, as well as higher-end refined petrochemicals used in plastics, paints and pharmaceutical products.

However, refiners have been expected to increase throughput to further boost inventory ahead of the summer travel season.

China’s crude oil imports in May jumped to the third highest level on record, totalling 51.44 million metric tons, or 12.11 million bpd, according to data from the General Administration of Customs released last week.

NBS data also showed China’s crude oil production in May was 18.1 million metric tons, about 4.3 million bpd, versus 17.6 million tonnes in 2022.

Natural gas production was up 7.2% to 19.0 billion cubic metres (bcm) from last year’s 17.7 bcm.

China Russia Iran Sinopec China’s oil refinery

Comments

1000 characters

China’s May refinery runs rise 15.4% yoy to second highest total on record

Dust, thunderstorm-rain expected as Cyclone Biparjoy seen making landfall today

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Petrol price likely to decline

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Read more stories