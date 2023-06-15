Pakistan, EU agree to enhance parliamentary cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation with the objective to strengthen cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economy.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and EU Chair of delegation for relations with countries of South Asia Nicola Procaccini in Brussels on Wednesday, according to a statement of the Foreign Office here.

In her talks, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stressed that stability in South Asia is imperative for global peace. She also held fruitful exchange with Rapporteur of Trade Monitoring Group for South Asia and member Sub-Committee on Human Rights Krah Max. She also met Vice President of European Parliament and Rapporteur of new GSP Plus Heidi Hautala.

Speaking on this occasion, Khar said that the GSP Plus is an effective tool for Sustainable Development Goals, adding that it has an immense impact on growing EU-Pak trade especially job creation, increasing exports and inclusive growth.

The Minister of State also held meeting with the Chair of International Trade Committee Bernd Lange and discussed upcoming GSP Plus scheme and Pakistan’s position in this regard.

In her meeting with the Vice Chair of the Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Member of the European Parliament Bernard Guetta, Khar briefed him on human rights’ violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also discussed developments in Ukraine.

