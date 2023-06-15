AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, EU agree to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation with the objective to strengthen cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economy.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and EU Chair of delegation for relations with countries of South Asia Nicola Procaccini in Brussels on Wednesday, according to a statement of the Foreign Office here.

In her talks, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stressed that stability in South Asia is imperative for global peace. She also held fruitful exchange with Rapporteur of Trade Monitoring Group for South Asia and member Sub-Committee on Human Rights Krah Max. She also met Vice President of European Parliament and Rapporteur of new GSP Plus Heidi Hautala.

Speaking on this occasion, Khar said that the GSP Plus is an effective tool for Sustainable Development Goals, adding that it has an immense impact on growing EU-Pak trade especially job creation, increasing exports and inclusive growth.

The Minister of State also held meeting with the Chair of International Trade Committee Bernd Lange and discussed upcoming GSP Plus scheme and Pakistan’s position in this regard.

In her meeting with the Vice Chair of the Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Member of the European Parliament Bernard Guetta, Khar briefed him on human rights’ violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also discussed developments in Ukraine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Foreign Office EU Hina Rabbani Khar GSP Plus scheme parliamentary cooperation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, EU agree to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories