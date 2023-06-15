Police given more time for recovery of Imran Riaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice on Wednesday gave another fortnight time to the police for the recovery of anchorperson Imran Riaz as the counsel of his family expressed satisfaction on the efforts.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that he and his client attended the investigation proceedings being conducted by a special working group of the police.

The counsel appreciated the efforts of the police and said the steps taken by the respondents to trace the whereabouts Imran Riaz were going in the right direction.

He hoped the efforts will not take much time to see the success in tracing the whereabouts of the missing anchorperson.

The Chief Justice adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by father of anchorperson till June 26.

Police had admitted to have arrested Imran Riaz on May 11 from Sialkot airport and shifted him to jail. The police claimed the whereabouts of the anchorperson were unknown since his release from the jail.

