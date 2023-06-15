Employment issue: GDA praises, MQM-P assails Sindh govt

KARACHI: An opposition party, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Wednesday lauded the ruling PPP during the Sindh Assembly session for employments but MQM cried foul over jobs extinction for ‘Urdu speaking community’.

The assembly resumed its discussion on Sindh fiscal budget 2023-24 with GDA’s Naseem Rajpar lauding the government for providing jobs in the education sector to youths.

She congratulated the Sindh education minister for starting jobs provision. However, she complained about the non-release of funds for rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses of the flood affectees.

She said that the flood-hit people are living in miserable conditions, needing support. She demanded for setting up of People’s bus service in Naushero Feroze.

MQM’s Rashid Khilji said that jobs in the public sectors are “extinct” for the Urdu speaking community in Sindh. “Youth is not being provided with jobs,” he said and slammed the PPP rule for the ad-hoc system in the public sectors even after 15 years.

Hari Ram of the PPP termed the fiscal budget peoples “friendly” but wanted his party’s to implement the minimum wage in letter and spirit. He demanded of the government to create an NICV facility in Mirpurkhas. Seeds availability for farmers should be eased, he asked the government.

MQM’s Ghulam Jellani drew the government’s attention towards the water shortage in Korangi. He said that a majority of the population is suffering due to water unavailability despite lodging complaints with the Sindh local government minister. He apologized to his public for not being able to solve their civic and daily problems.

TLP’s Sarwat Fatima said that the government has failed to provide any relief on edible goods in the next fiscal budget. She complained that shrines in the province have no facility for visitors while a majority of them are crowded by drug addicts.

She asked the Sindh education department to show any of 500 schools, which government runs, with all basic facilities available for students. She demanded for an equal education system in the public and private sectors schools across the province. She invited the government’s attention towards the poor healthcare facilities in the public sector hospitals, saying that they are even not suitable to treat animals, let alone human. The government’s hospitals are needed attention for development, she said. She alleged the police for patronizing criminal mafias. She also feared over poor law and order, which poses a danger to human life.

PPP’s Tariq Ali Talpur lauded the government for the budget and demanded of his party’s government to run the peoples bus service across the province.

PPP’s Shamim Mumtaz called the fiscal budget “reasonable” amid hardships, lauding the Chief Minister Sindh for his efforts. Police performance is improving day by day, though “black sheep is everywhere”, which cannot discredit the entire department, she said.

